TMP’s president retires

At the end of 2019, John Lowden retired as president of The Mitchell Partnership (TMP), a Toronto-headquartered mechanical engineering firm.

Lowden spent 40 years with TMP, starting in its Calgary office as a designer before working in London, England, and Toronto and on projects in Canada, the U.S. and Bermuda. Over time, he advanced to associate, associate partner, U.K. director, partner and finally president.

In his retirement, he says he looks forward to travelling with his wife and spending more time with his grandchildren.

“We are all going to miss John and wish him the best as he enjoys his retirement,” says Emma Joslin, TMP’s marketing manager.