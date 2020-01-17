Engineering firms among Canada’s top employers for young people

Engineering firms Dialog, GHD, Hatch, Hemmera, Mott Macdonald and R.F. Binnie & Associates are among the winners in the 2020 edition of the Canada’s Top Employers for Young People competition.

Now in its 18th year, the project recognizes employers for offering Canada’s best workplaces, programs and initiatives to attract and retain younger people starting their careers. It is organized by Mediacorp Canada, which reports this year’s winners:

created more than 56,000 job opportunities last year for students and new graduates in summer employment, co-op placements and paid internships.

hired more than 19,000 new graduates last year for full-time positions.

all offer flexible work options, including telecommuting, flexible hours and paid personal days off.

all support ongoing training and development to help young people advance in their careers, from tuition subsidies to bonuses for completing accreditations and courses.

By way of example: