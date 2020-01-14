Edmonton’s Manulife Place to be modernized

Manulife Investment Management announced today plans for a $30-million redevelopment of Manulife Place, the 36-storey downtown Edmonton tower it jointly owns with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo). The building currently comprises 745,000 sf of offices and 103,000 sf of retail space.

Scheduled to begin construction this year, the project will modernize the tower’s exterior façade with multi-level transparent glazing and new signage, reposition storefronts to the exterior streetscape, refresh the interior with LED lighting, porcelain flooring and new communal spaces and add a 45,000-sf rooftop terrace.

“Edmonton is undergoing a renaissance that will breathe life into its downtown service and amenity offerings,” says Ted Willcocks, Manulife’s global head of real estate asset management. “We are excited to be a part of redefining the community.”

Manulife Place is connected to Edmonton’s pedway system and will soon be accessible by the Southeast Valley Line of the city’s light-rail transit (LRT) network. It has earned Wired Gold, BOMA BEST and LEED EB Gold certification.