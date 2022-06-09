Canadian Consulting Engineer

GTAA selects AECOM for Pearson Airport’s environmental master plan

The firm will suggest capital projects and operational changes.

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Photo courtesy GTAA.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has selected infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to develop a long-term environmental master plan for Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The firm will provide planning services for Canada’s largest airport focusing on climate change, the natural environment, carbon emissions and neutrality, strategic energy use and water and waste management. These services will include baseline assessments, peer review and analysis, identification of priority areas and goals, cost/benefit analysis and system recommendations to monitor performance and communicate key metrics.

In this role, AECOM will suggest capital projects and operational changes to help GTAA meet its goals. It will collaborate with the International Aviation Waste Management Association (IAWMA) and GeoProcess Research Associates.

“We are honoured to be part of GTAA’s next chapter,” says Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global environment business. “Our experts share a commitment to environmental stewardship, with extensive experience supporting the sustainability efforts of internationally recognized airports.”

