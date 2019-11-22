CISC’s Quebec Region celebrates excellence in steel construction

On Nov. 11, the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction’s (CISC’s) Quebec Region handed out its 21st annual Steel Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction at Montreal’s Windsor Hotel.

Organized by Quebec Region manager Hellen Christodoulou, the event highlighted projects that demonstrate the beauty, resilience, durability and other benefits of steel as a construction material. The awards program received 111 nominations this year, which were narrowed down to 40 finalists before the jury announced 13 winners.

Twelve of those awards honoured projects and teams that included consulting engineers, as follow:

Buildings outside Quebec: Soprema factory, Woodstock, Ont.—Elema Experts-Conseils.

Bridges outside Quebec: Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, New York, N.Y.—Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) Engineering.

Erection/Ingenuity/Constructability (1 st winner): Pont Haubané, Montreal—SNC Lavalin.

winner): Pont Haubané, Montreal—SNC Lavalin. Erection/Ingenuity/Constructability (2 nd winner): Annexe Ferrier generator building, McGill University, Montreal—CIMA+.

winner): Annexe Ferrier generator building, McGill University, Montreal—CIMA+. Building renovations: Grand Théâtre de Québec, Quebec City—WSP.

Commercial buildings: New Maison de Radio-Canada, Montreal—NCK.

Institutional buildings: Infrastructure rehabilitation for Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada, Montreal—CIMA+.

Residential buildings: Urbano condos, Sherbrooke, Que.—St-Georges Structures et Civil.

Stairs/Walkways: Quad Windsor Skybridge, Montreal—RJC Engineers.

Bridges: New Samuel De Champlain Bridge corridor, Montreal—Arup and SNC Lavalin.

Young Engineers/Architects: Félix Bédard, Ing., M.Ing. vice-president (VP) and co-founder, Elema Experts-Conseils, for l’Hôtel Humaniti, Montreal.

Jury’s favourite building project: 2018 expansion of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)—Stantec (Editor’s note: Look for coverage of this project in the upcoming December 2019 issue of Canadian Consulting Engineer!)

Jury’s favourite bridge project: New Samuel De Champlain Bridge corridor, Montreal—Arup and SNC Lavalin.

Falling on Remembrance Day, the event was CISC’s Quebec Region’s first to pay tribute to veterans. A monument was presented to Canadian Military Engineers Association (CMEA).