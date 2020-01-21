Revitalized biosciences complex opens at UBC

On Jan. 17, the University of British Columbia (UBC) opened the second phase of its revitalized biosciences complex in Vancouver, designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects (DSA) with engineering firm Henningson, Durham and Richardson (HDR).

The new four-storey east wing and renovations to the north wing, which now connect with two other existing wings, have improved energy efficiency for ventilation and thermal comfort, putting the facility on track for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

“Sustainable initiatives informed our design,” says Donald Schmitt, principal with DSA.

The quadrangle’s courtyard, meanwhile, was enlarged with the demolition of the centre wing, built in 1948.

Other members of the project team include:

– Structural engineering: Read Jones Christoffersen (RJC).

– Mechanical engineering: AME Group.

– Electrical engineering: AES.

– Landscape architecture: PFS Studio.

– Building envelope: JRS Engineering.

– Sustainability consulting: Recollective.

– Civil engineering: Aplin Martin.

– Code consulting: Jensen Hughes.