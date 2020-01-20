Steel-toppings celebrated for Newfoundland long-term care facilities

Pomerleau, part of a consortium with SNC-Lavalin and Fengate, has completed the steel structures for two long-term care facilities in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

Last month, the consortium’s partners, collaborators and team members attended steel-topping ceremonies for the two 60-bed facilities. These ceremonies, an American tradition that has made its way into Canada, mark the placing of the last piece of steel—painted and signed by workers—to complete a structure.

Construction on both sites is scheduled for completion by April 2021.