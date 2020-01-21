GHD merges with Movement Strategies

Global consultancy GHD Group has merged with Movement Strategies, which analyzes crowd dynamics for major sites, events, transportation networks and ‘smart cities.’

While Movement Strategies’ 35 employees are based in London, England, the merger means GHD can now offer their services to clients around the world, including those in Canada. In particular, the integration of these services will add expertise in the sports and events sectors to GHD.

Founded in 2005, Movement Strategies has consulted for the Olympic Games (pictured), World Cup, World Expo, Commonwealth Games and Wimbledon, among others.

“The complexity of challenges in the built environment is driving a need for a deeper understanding,” says Simon Light, GHD’s executive managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “We believe the integration of data-led consultancy and technical services will best meet the needs of our clients.”

“We are excited to be joining GHD,” says Simon Ancliffe, founder and chair of Movement Strategies. “The alignment of our cultures means we can rapidly leverage our capabilities globally.”