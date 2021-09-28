Electrified ferries planned in Ontario

Morrison Hershfield has been designing supporting infrastructure for what could be the first electrified ferries in North America.

As lead design engineers, the firm has facilitated the integration of new vessel designs and reconstructed docking facilities as part of access improvements to Amherst and Wolfe Islands, both near Kingston, Ont.

The upgrades are intended to increase accessibility to and from the islands, with greater capacity of service per boat and higher frequency of trips. By way of example, the earlier Amherst Island ferry was side-loading, which was inconvenient for large vehicles; its replacement will be end-loading, allowing vehicles to drive on and off facing the same direction, reducing loading and unloading times. Similarly, increased capacity and reduced wait times are expected to encourage greater numbers of tourists to visit Wolfe Island, a village of 1,500 people.

Ontario’s government expects these projects will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 446 million kg of CO 2 during the ferries’ 60-year lifespans. The Amherst Island dock, in particular, is in a race with a Toronto to run the first fully electric ferries in North America. Both are expected to be operational later this year, before new vessels arrive from Europe.

Morrison Hershfield is collaborating with the ferries’ builder, Damien Shipyards, to ensure the infrastructure can accommodate adjustments to the ferry design. The size and weight of new, first-of-their-kind charging stations have also meant adjustments to the dock designs.

On Amherst Island, a battery storage system has been introduced to offset peak demand for the electric grid and enhance resiliency during outages. The battery size was increased to enable load displacement, reduce operating costs and mitigate the effects of rising rates.

Now, it is just a matter of time to see whether Amherst or Toronto claims the title of the first electrified ferry service in North America.