Ottawa plans aquatic centre and transitional housing projects

Yesterday, Ottawa’s finance and corporate services committee set the groundwork for two new projects: an aquatic centre and a transitional housing facility.

The committee gave the go-ahead for the municipal government to enter negotiations with Carleton University to partner on the aquatic centre, intending to build it on-campus—close to Bronson Avenue and Highway 417—within five years. This facility would feature a 50-m competitive pool, a 25-m warmup and community pool and amenities to host special competitive swimming, diving, water polo and synchronized swimming events.

Ottawa and Carleton will negotiate the project’s scope, ownership, operations and maintenance (O&M), management, governance and financing, before staff returns to the committee and city council with further recommendations.

The committee also approved the $11-million purchase of 1754 St. Joseph Boulevard from the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa for use as transitional housing, which could serve up to 150 clients. Located southeast of Forest Valley Drive and St. Joseph Boulevard, the property offers access to transit, employment, shopping and services.

The main building features some 70 rooms, private offices, meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen, common areas and dining space. Its size and layout are suitable for offering on-site social services and programming, promising positive outcomes for clients and quick transitions to long-term housing. The area could also be developed with additional buildings, as the site has about 4.8 ha of developable land.

Items from yesterday’s meeting will rise to council on July 10.