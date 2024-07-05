Canadian Consulting Engineer

PBX Engineering opens new Calgary office

July 5, 2024
By Peter Saunders

PBX Calgary office

Screencap from PBX Engineering video.

Vancouver-headquartered PBX Engineering has opened a new office in Calgary to support its Alberta team.

The office is located at 300-2030 11 Street SE and will serve as the new home base for PBX’s Alberta group, which the company says has “seen unprecedented growth.”

The consulting engineering firm, which specializes in electrical infrastructure and systems, is planning an official grand opening event this fall, but in the meantime invites colleagues and clients to drop in for a coffee.

PBX Calgary office exterior

Screencap from PBX Engineering video.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
CIMA+ opens new office in HRM
RJC opens Halifax office
CRB opens first Canadian office
Barr relocates Calgary office