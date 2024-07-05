PBX Engineering opens new Calgary office

Vancouver-headquartered PBX Engineering has opened a new office in Calgary to support its Alberta team.

The office is located at 300-2030 11 Street SE and will serve as the new home base for PBX’s Alberta group, which the company says has “seen unprecedented growth.”

The consulting engineering firm, which specializes in electrical infrastructure and systems, is planning an official grand opening event this fall, but in the meantime invites colleagues and clients to drop in for a coffee.