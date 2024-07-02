CIB finances deep-energy retrofits of commercial buildings

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on a $100-million loan to GDI Integrated Facility Services, to support deep-energy retrofits of aging buildings across Canada.

“We will be performing turnkey solutions for clients to reduce their carbon footprint, while enhancing overall energy efficiency,” says GDI’s president and CEO, Claude Bigras.

GDI subsidiaries Ainsworth (technical services) and Énergère (energy services) will source commercial building projects of varying scale and then provide design-build services, from initial energy audits, energy modelling and system design through installation, commissioning and measurement to ongoing energy management, data analytics and optimization.

Each retrofit is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by a minimum of 30% annually, for an overall average of 37% across the project portfolio. Carbon reduction measures will vary in approach, but may include fuel switching, HVAC upgrades, renewables, electrical vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage facilities.

The initiative is part of CIB’s broader building retrofits initiative, which has committed more than $1.2 billion to such projects.