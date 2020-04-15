More industry events reorganized during pandemic

Here is an update on how upcoming industry events are being reorganized during the global COVID-19 pandemic:

– The newly established Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance’s (FGIA’s) Summer Conference, planned for June 22 to 25 in Chicago, Ill., is being transitioned from an in-person event to a ‘virtual’ event, during all or part of the original conference dates. Registration is expected to open the week of May 4.

– The ASHRAE Annual Conference and concurrent committee meetings will no longer take place in Austin, Texas, from June 27 to July 1. Instead, ASHRAE will host a virtual conference, presenting the business meetings, technical program and society updates in an online format.

– The Canadian Steel Conference, originally planned by the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) to be held this September in Winnipeg, has been postponed to 2021.