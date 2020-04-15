News
More industry events reorganized during pandemic
Here is an update on how upcoming industry events are being reorganized during the global COVID-19 pandemic:
– The newly established Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance’s (FGIA’s) Summer Conference, planned for June 22 to 25 in Chicago, Ill., is being transitioned from an in-person event to a ‘virtual’ event, during all or part of the original conference dates. Registration is expected to open the week of May 4.
– The ASHRAE Annual Conference and concurrent committee meetings will no longer take place in Austin, Texas, from June 27 to July 1. Instead, ASHRAE will host a virtual conference, presenting the business meetings, technical program and society updates in an online format.
– The Canadian Steel Conference, originally planned by the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) to be held this September in Winnipeg, has been postponed to 2021.
Print this page
Have your say: