RAM Consulting acquires Encepta, Horizon Engineering

Vancouver-based RAM Consulting has acquired Encepta, headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., and Horizon Engineering of North Vancouver.

The deal will allow RAM to expand its engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) service offerings as a ‘one-stop shop’ for infrastructure clients across Western Canada. Encepta specializes in telecommunication engineering and data analytics, while Horizon is a geotechnical engineering firm.

“RAM, Encepta and Horizon offer complementary services,” says Ziad Boustany, principal at RAM. “We are excited to extend our services in the geotechnical, infrastructure and telecom sectors.”

Advertisement

“This consolidation of technical expertise creates a significant and complete service offering in design, inspection and comprehensive project management,” adds Joe Di Placito, another principal at RAM. “Our clients, such as BC Hydro, FortisBC, government ministries and private infrastructure firms, have come to expect agility, expertise and reliable services, from project concept to completion.”

Encepta and Horizon will continue to operate with their existing management and structure, working with RAM to share resources and clients. RAM and its acquisitions now employ more than 200 people.