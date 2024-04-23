HGC Engineering welcomes new president

HGC Engineering, an employee-owned firm that specializes in noise, vibration and acoustics, has appointed Corey Kinart president. He succeeds co-founder Brian Howe, who served as the firm’s president for 30 years.

Kinart studied mechanical engineering at University of Waterloo and worked at Magellan Aerospace for four years before joining HGC in 2006. Over the years, he progressed to associate and senior associate.

“I’m thrilled to have Corey step into the president’s role,” says Howe, who will remain as principal engineer and board chair and lead the firm’s vibration and infrastructure group. “His ability to establish trust with clients and colleagues and his expertise, strategic vision and leadership capabilities will continue to propel HGC forward. I have full confidence in Corey’s ability to build on the momentum we’ve created over the last three decades.”

Howe founded HGC in 1994 with partners Bill Gastmeier and Brian Chapnik. The firm is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., and has regional offices in Calgary, Montreal and Dallas, Texas.