ASHRAE breaks ground on global HQ renovation project

On Jan. 10, ASHRAE held a groundbreaking event to mark the start of renovations for its new global headquarters (HQ) in Peachtree Corners, Ga. The project is expected to be completed this summer, with ASHRAE’s 125 employees scheduled to move in by October.

To ensure it is net-zero-energy-ready, the two-storey, 66,700-sf building will feature water-efficient plumbing and landscaping and energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems. Its design criteria will meet or exceed the new ASHRAE Advanced Energy Guideline for Office Buildings and its sustainability may be substantiated through available certification programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Green Globes, Fitwell, WELL Building and/or Living Building Challenge.

“Our new HQ will serve as a model of how to successfully renovate an older building into a state-of-the-art energy-efficient office building,” says Ginger Scoggins, chair of ASHRAE’s building ad hoc committee. “I am proud of the powerful statement it will make, regarding sustainable renovation of existing building stock.”

The design team includes Houser Walker Architecture, Integral Group and McLennan Design.