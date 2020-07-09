DFI announces new chair of WiDF Committee

Lucky Nagarajan, general manager (GM) of engineering and business development for Giken America, is the new chair of the Deep Foundations Institute’s (DFI’s) Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Committee. She succeeds Maysill Pascal, P.E., senior regional engineer and sales manager for USW.

Nagarajan has more than 15 years’ experience in engineering and business development. With Giken, she has managed projects in Canada, the U.S. and South America. Previously, she was a geotechnical engineer and project manager with Nucor Skyline.

The WiDF Committee advocates for attracting, retaining and fostering the success of professional women in the excavations and deep foundations industry. To work toward these goals, it promotes networking events, builds mentoring relationships and endorses outreach efforts.

Nagarajan is also co-chair of the DFI of India Support Committee and recently launched a WiDF India group to encourage fellow women engineers to come together to discuss industry-related issues and support each other.