Engineers Canada celebrates International Women’s Day and National Engineering Month

To acknowledge its commitment to International Women’s Day, while also celebrating March as National Engineering Month, Engineers Canada participated in both the #EachforEqual global social media campaign and the #NEM2020 national campaign.

As this year’s theme for International Women’s Day (Mar. 8), #EachforEqual called for ‘collective individualism’ to help accelerate the achievement of gender equality. Meanwhile, National Engineering Month highlights gender (and other) diversity across the profession to let young Canadians know it offers a place for them.

On a longer-term basis—and as one of its top strategic priorities—Engineers Canada is working to increase representation of women in the field, primarily through its ’30 by 30’ initiative, which aims to raise the proportion of newly licensed engineers who are women to 30% by the year 2030. The initiative also encompasses the retention and professional development of women already in the profession.

Having established the initiative’s goals, action plans and support structure, Engineers Canada will undertake full implementation and a progress report this year.