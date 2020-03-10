Canadian universities receive ASHRAE grants for undergrad engineering projects

ASHRAE has announced a total of US$153,000 in undergraduate program equipment grants to fund 34 projects around the world, including three at Canadian universities.

For the 2020-21 society year, 92 applications—the largest number in the program’s history—were submitted from all 15 ASHRAE regions. Over half of the applicants were new to the grant program, which aims to enhance learning in engineering, technical and architectural schools through the design and construction of senior projects that focus on heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC+R) topics.

The society’s student activities committee selected projects based on their relevance, long-term student impact, funding needs and student involvement in ASHRAE. Out of the 34 successful applications, the following three were submitted from Canada:

Undergraduate gas/liquid system design: HVAC components demonstration, University of Alberta.

Portable variable air volume (VAV) system for undergraduate laboratory, University of Regina.

Novel metal organic frameworks (MOFs) adsorption heat transformation (AHT), University of Windsor.

The two highest-ranking teams will be invited to present their projects at the next ASHRAE Winter Conference, which is slated for late January 2021 in Chicago, Ill.