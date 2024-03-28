Entuitive leads design of Eglinton Crosstown elevated guideway

Aecon Group has selected consulting engineering firm Entuitive to lead a design management partnership for an elevated guideway project in Toronto, as part of Metrolinx’s Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit (LRT) system’s west extension.

Working with Consor and Typsa, Entuitive will provide bridge and construction engineering and sustainability consulting for the 1.5-km guideway. The Ontario government awarded the project’s $290-million design-build contract to Aecon in December 2023.

“This extension supplements our previously completed work on the Eglinton Crosstown line, further expanding Toronto’s transit network,” says Michael Meschino, principal at Entuitive. “We look forward to collaborating with Metrolinx, Aecon and our design team partners for the successful delivery of this project.”

The guideway will run along the north side of Eglinton Avenue West, from just east of Jane Street to just west of Scarlett Road, with construction expected to commence early this year and to be completed in 2028. It is one section of the 9.2-km west extension, which will run from Mount Dennis Station in the east to Renforth Drive in the west, with connections to existing train and bus services.

Entuitive’s sustainability consulting services will help the project aim for Envision certification for sustainable infrastructure and align with Infrastructure Canada’s Climate Lens requirements.