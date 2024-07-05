Stantec designing master plan for Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown

Consulting engineering firm Stantec is designing a master plan for the redevelopment of Metropolis at Metrotown, a retail mall in Burnaby, B.C.

The firm will lead development of the plan as executive architect, guiding an integrated design team in bringing various elements together. As one of Metro Vancouver’s largest and most prominent redevelopments, the project’s goal is to incrementally transform the mall’s 35-acre site into an iconic, mixed-use ‘city centre.’

Phases of the project are expected to add housing (with 20% reserved as affordable units), streetfront retail, public parks and a performance centre, while also expanding the current Metrotown office complex. Active transportation is to be prioritized in the design, including extended bicycle routes and pedestrian pathways with connections to the Metrotown SkyTrain station and BC Parkway.

Stantec also plans a comprehensive approach to sustainability, focusing on optimizing resource flows, reducing water consumption and regenerating local ecosystems. The introduction of ‘green streets,’ for example, would increase tree coverage.

The initial phase will focus on transforming seven distinct parcels in the northwest, southwest, southeast and eastern sections of the site. MMC Architects and PWL Landscape Architects have also contributed to planning the redevelopment.