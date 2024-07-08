Blackwell acquires Ojdrovic Engineering

Blackwell, which has provided structural engineering services to architects, developers and building owners since 1987, recently acquired Toronto-based Ojdrovic Engineering.

Founded by Nebojsa Ojdrovic in 1999, Ojdrovic Engineering has specialized in the structural rehabilitation and retrofitting of such heritage buildings as Parliament Hill’s West and East Blocks and the Supreme Court of Canada Building in Ottawa, Royal St. George’s College in Toronto and Province House in Charlottetown. The firm’s specialized expertise in restoration and rehabilitation will expand Blackwell’s services to a wider range of projects.

Ojdrovic’s staff is joining Blackwell’s Toronto headquarters (HQ) this summer and the two teams are already collaborating on new projects. Ojdrovic principal Geoff Scott, P.Eng., has become a principal with Blackwell.

Before the acquisition, Blackwell had 60 employees across three offices: Toronto, Waterloo, Ont., and Halifax.