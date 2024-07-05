Canadian Consulting Engineer

RVA hires municipal project manager

July 5, 2024
By Peter Saunders

Paul Javor

R.V. Anderson Associates (RVA) has hired Paul Javor, P.Eng., as municipal project manager. He is based at the firm’s office in Sudbury, Ont.

Javor has extensive municipal experience, including 12 years in engineering and two years managing water treatment operations. He studied water resource, environmental and civil engineering at Ontario’s University of Waterloo before joining the City of Greater Sudbury, where he served as operations co-ordinator, water treatment supervisor and drainage engineer.

Founded in 1948 by Roderick Victor Anderson, RVA provides asset management, risk advisory, quality assurance and project management services for building, transportation and water projects from planning and design through construction to completion.

