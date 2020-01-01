Product
Reliable Controls distributes Ad Hoc Electronics’ wireless controls
The products include sensors, switches, relays and drivers.
Victoria-based Reliable Controls has entered a distribution partnership with Ad Hoc Electronics, which manufactures Illumra wireless control peripherals to complement HVAC and lighting systems.
Based on EnOcean energy-harvesting wireless technology for building automation systems (BASs), Illumra products include temperature sensors, light switches, relays, light sensors, dimming drivers and occupancy sensors. Their battery-free transmitters communicate with room and building controllers to help conserve energy.
With the announcement of the partnership, Ad Hoc will now contribute to Reliable Controls’ authorized dealer network.
