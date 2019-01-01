Festo’s SBRD offers smart optical inspections

The new SBRD smart camera system from Festo Canada in Mississauga, Ont., covers 12 fields of analysis, tracking and verification for tasks in automation and robotics where a multi-camera approach to optical inspections is required.

The SBRD combines light, compact, high-resolution Universal Serial Bus (USB) cameras, a fanless remote head controller, two camera interfaces and Camera Configuration Studio (CCS) image processing software. Its functions include pattern matching, brightness inspection, colour checking, data matrix or bar code reading, pixel cloud location, circle and edge finding and optical character recognition (OCR).

Users can configure inspection programs with the software, defining, logging and adjusting all processes, from image recording to input and output parameters, and simulating them in advance. Tolerance rangers are based on results data from recorded images, but manual changes can be made, as well.