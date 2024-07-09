Hatch appoints global advisor for tunnels

Colin Lawrence has joined consulting engineering firm Hatch as global advisor for tunnels.

Lawrence has more than 40 years’ experience in the industry. He has reportedly worked on some of the world’s most challenging tunnel projects, earned international awards and accolades and co-edited ‘The History of Tunneling in the United States.’

At Hatch, Lawrence will play a key role in guiding tunnelling experts, differentiating the firm and shaping its reputation in the industry. His global engagement duties will involve executing strategies, business development, project sponsorship and staff development.

“Colin’s expertise and leadership are a real asset for our Hatch clients in the tunnelling sector,” says Michael Schatz, Hatch’s global managing director of infrastructure. “His dedication to excellence and technological advancement will empower us with superior strategies and insights, ensuring our projects not only succeed, but also set new industry benchmarks.”