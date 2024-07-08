Crozier lays groundwork for 2025 Canadian Open

Consulting engineering firm Crozier has helped redevelop the 305-hectare, 54-hole golf course set to host the Canadian Open in 2025.

Golf Canada recently announced the newly renovated 7,445-yard north course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont., will host the 114th edition of Canada’s national men’s open golf championship, welcoming the stars of the PGA Tour. It will be only the 38th course in 121 years (and just the eighth since 1977) to host the championship. Golf Canada is also relocating its headquarters (HQ) to the club.

Crozier has delivered engineering and environmental services for the project over the past five years, laying the groundwork for conference facilities, on-site overnight accommodations and two new clubhouses. The firm continues to work with Osprey Valley’s leadership group as the clubhouses and villas are constructed and the site is prepared to host next year’s big event.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work with Golf Canada and Osprey Valley on the redevelopment of their facilities,” says Nick Mocan, Crozier’s president. “This is a legacy project we are incredibly proud of. Our role would not be possible without the tactical leadership of Katherine Rentsch, our private services manager, and our entire group of professionals.”

The project team also includes Glen Schnarr & Associates (land use planning consultants and technicians), Borden Ladner Gervais (law firm) and X-Design (interior design).