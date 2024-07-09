Bluwatr acquires Western Canada’s Watt Consulting Group

Bluwatr Canada, known for investing in independent architecture and engineering (A&E) firms, has acquired a majority interest in Watt Consulting Group, headquartered in Calgary.

Under Bluwatr’s strategic partnership model, Watt’s leadership retains a significant equity stake, continues its tradition of employee ownership and paves the way for more employees to become shareholders. Founded in 1983, Watt is a multidisciplinary firm, providing multimodal transportation planning and engineering, geomatics, civil engineering, land surveying and geotechnical services.

“We aim to tackle larger, more complex and challenging projects, attract top-tier talent and expand our client base, all while continuing the work WATT has established,” says Todd Hoisington, founding partner and CEO of Bluwatr.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us,” says Watt’s president and CEO, Bruce Nelligan. “The fusion of Bluwatr’s industry knowledge and forward-thinking technology approach with Watt’s reputation, expertise and culture is a transformational combination.”

Advertisement

With 90-plus professionals at offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna, B.C., Watt serves a broad variety of clients in the private and public sectors.