Fire testing and building science lab opens in Toronto

Element Materials Technology, which provides testing, inspection and certification services, has invested US$13 million to establish two new labs in Toronto, including a 54,000-sf industrial facility purpose-built for fire testing and building science.

The facility consolidates Element’s local capabilities and services to the construction, transportation and aerospace sectors. It has been designed to reduce delivery times and improve access for customers requiring fire safety and materials testing to ensure compliance with standards and more resilient structures.

“Our new industrial laboratory represents a major leap forward in fire testing and building sciences capabilities,” says Jordan Church, the company’s general manager (GM) for fire testing in Toronto. “With state-of-the-art equipment and a team of over 30 highly qualified professionals, we’re now positioned to offer the comprehensive and advanced services in the region.”

The company’s other new facility is a life-sciences lab focused on pharmaceutical testing, to help enhance quality assurance and accelerate health-care product development.

Both labs are now open and fully operational, having completed equipment transfer and qualifications. Headquartered in London, England, Element employs some 9,000 engineers, technologists and scientists in more than 270 labs around the world.