HDR promotes global highways director

Consulting engineering firm HDR has named Matt Stone technical leader of its global highways program.

Stone is a civil and environmental engineer with nearly 30 years’ experience in highway planning and design, including stints with HNTB and PDC Engineers (now Respec) before joining HDR in 2016. Altogether, he has designed more than 300 miles of roadways and more than 100 intersections and has managed nearly $2.5 billion worth of construction projects.

In his new role, Stone will lead more than 1,000 highway professionals across North America, the U.K., the Middle East and Australia, with responsibility for maintaining technical proficiency and quality of deliverables.

“Matt has shown extraordinary technical acumen and leadership qualities,” says HDR’s transportation planning and design director, Andy Lauzier. “I’m excited to see how those capabilities will help take our global program to new heights.”

“It is an exciting time to be in the transportation industry,” says Stone, “and HDR is well-positioned to create opportunities from challenges. I am proud to help lead our dedicated professionals as they blend innovation, technology and talent to deliver efficient and safe road networks.”