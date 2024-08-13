Arup names new leaders in Canada

International consulting engineering firm Arup has named three new leaders for its growing business in Canada.

Omid Nakhaei (pictured, left) now leads the firm’s property, science and industry (PS&I) market portfolio in Canada. He has more than 20 years’ experience leading and delivering multidisciplinary projects across Canada, Europe and the Middle East. He joined Arup’s Toronto office in 2016 as an associate and rose to associate principal in 2017 and principal in 2021.

Julian Astbury (pictured, centre) has been appointed Arup Canada’s architectural, structural, mechanical and electrical leader. He has more than 30 years’ experience in engineering design and overseeing diverse project teams, all within Arup, for buildings across the U.K., Russia and U.S.

Finally, Mladen Nikolic (pictured, right) has been named Arup’s technology business leader for Canada. He too has 30 years’ experience in design and project management, including more than 16 years with Smith + Andersen in Toronto. He joined Arup as an associate and mechanical team technical lead in 2017.

All three will contribute to Arup’s PS&I portfolio, including design-build, design-bid-build (DBB), public-private partnership (PPP), integrated project delivery (IPD) and progressive design build projects.