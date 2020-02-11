Waterloo and McMaster civil engineering students earn DFI scholarships

The Deep Foundations Institute’s (DFI’s) educational trust has awarded two Manuel Fine scholarships, each worth US$2,500, to civil engineering students in Ontario.

The first is Michelle Liu, a graduate student at the University of Waterloo. During her undergraduate studies, she became interested in the challenges of northern communities. As a result, the research topic for her M.S. in civil engineering is the impact of surface material type on the rate of downward heat transfer in permafrost soil.

The second is Patrick Wilkon, a senior studying civil engineering and management at McMaster University in Hamilton. After graduation, he plans to work as a municipal infrastructure engineering consultant or tunnelling contractor, integrating his capabilities and interests in deep foundations to solve daily challenges in transit, water and wastewater transmission.

Established in 2013, the scholarships are provided by a fund that honours Manuel Fine, a University of Toronto graduate who served DFI for 24 years in a variety of roles, including trustee, president and executive director. The fund is earmarked for civil engineering students attending Ontario universities. Donations can be made here.