Canadian Consulting Engineer

News

Canadian engineers among nominees for ASHRAE officers and directors

Bill Dean

K. William ‘Bill’ Dean. LinkedIn photo.

During its winter conference last week in Orlando, Fla., ASHRAE announced the nominees for its 2020-2021 slate of officers and directors, including two Canadians.

ASHRAE’s nominating committee made the selections from a list of recommendations by its chapters’ regional conferences, as well as by individual members.

The Canadians who made it onto the list are K. William ‘Bill’ Dean, P.Eng., a former National Research Council of Canada (NRC) regional site operations manager based in Saskatoon, who has continued to attend and speak at ASHRAE events in his retirement; and Tim J. McGinn, P.Eng., former principal with Dialog in Calgary, who has been involved with ASHRAE since joining as a student in 1982. Both are nominated as vice-presidents (VPs).

The other nominees are as follows:

  • President-elect: Michael “Mick” Schwedler.
  • Treasurer: Farooq Mehboob.
  • VPs: Don Brandt, Bill McQuade.
  • Directors and regional chairs: Chris Gray (Region VII), Randy Schrecengost (Region VIII), Tyler Glesne (Region IX), Devin Abellon (Region X), Andres Sepulveda (Region XIV).
  • Directors-at-large: Ken Fulk, Wade Conlan, Adrienne Thomle.
  • Alternate director-at-large: Art Giesler.

ASHRAE members will vote on the nominees via electronic ballot in late April. And current president-elect Chuck Gulledge will serve as president for 2020-2021.

Tim McGinn

Tim J. McGinn. Photo courtesy Dialog.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*