WSP names COO for Canada

WSP has promoted Pierre Pichet to chief operating officer (COO) for Canada.

Pichet brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role, having held senior executive positions in business transformation, project delivery and procurement, particularly at SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis). He joined WSP last year as executive vice-president (EVP) of project delivery.

In his new role, Pichet will be responsible for overseeing all Canadian operations and collaborating with the firm’s sector and regional leaders to “increase value” for clients and partners.