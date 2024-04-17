WSP hires chief innovation officer

WSP in Canada, headquartered in Montreal, has hired Jazz Pabla as chief innovation officer. He is based in Kelowna, B.C.

Pabla has nearly 20 years’ experience in information technology (IT) and digital transformation, including stints with BigWhiteCanada, TNI, Northern Computer, WBM Technologies, the city of Saskatoon and the University of Saskatchewan (USask). For the past four years, he served as chief information officer (CIO) and director of information services for the city of Kelowna, where he automated municipal processes.

In his new role, Pabla will focus on the creation and execution of an innovation strategy to drive efficiency, excellence and quality for WSP’s clients across Canada.

“Jazz possesses a proven track record of identifying how innovation can create positive outcomes for people, projects and communities,” says Marie-Claude Dumas, president and CEO. “We are happy to have him join our team.”

“Delivering for the future means understanding and embracing new technologies that can improve how people utilize and interact with the built environment,” says Pabla.