Stantec hires urban places leader for Canada

Stantec has hired Jason Thorne as sector leader for its ‘urban places’ practice in Canada. He succeeds Nancy MacDonald, who recently shifted her focus at the firm to the U.K. as a regional infrastructure leader.

Based in Toronto, Thorne has more than 20 years’ planning and community development experience, including roles with Ontario’s Bruce Trail Association, Toronto Bay Initiative (TBI), Metrolinx, RegionalArchitects (now SvN Architects+Planners) and Centre for Urban Growth and Renewal. He was most recently Hamilton’s general manager (GM) of planning and economic development.

In his new role, Thorne will help Stantec grow its urban planning and design practice across North America, with Roger Weber serving as his U.S. counterpart. The practice focuses on infrastructure projects that increase livability, equity and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to have Jason and Roger join our urban places practice,” says Simon O’Byrne, senior vice-president (SVP) at Stantec.

“The key to city-building and urbanism is to bring together the best expertise in planning, urban design, engineering, mobility and sustainability,” says Thorne. “Stantec has achieved that in communities around the world. I am very excited to be joining the team to help create great places in Canada.”

By way of example, Stantec’s urban places team has worked with Calgary on a governance framework to improve Stephen Avenue and with Saskatoon on a master plan for a downtown event and entertainment district.