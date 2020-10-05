NORR promotes EVP to COO

Toronto-based, employee-owned consulting engineering and architecture firm NORR has promoted Jonathan Hughes (pictured) from executive vice-president (EVP) to chief operating officer (COO).

The architect has served in increasingly senior roles at the firm (which also has offices in the U.S., U.K. and U.A.E.) for 18 years, sat on its board of directors since 2019 and become recognized as an international authority on public buildings, secure facilities, heritage projects and educational institutions.

“Jonathan has been a driving force in delivering complex, large-scale buildings,” says NORR’s president and CEO, Brian Gerstmar. “He has established an impressive list of satisfied clients.”

“My focus will be to support Brian’s vision of strengthening NORR’s position and reputation as an architecture and engineering (A&E) leader for the next decade,” says Hughes.