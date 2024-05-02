JLR appoints first manager of health and safety

Ottawa-headquartered consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) has appointed Trevor Hauk to a newly created, dedicated role as manager of health and safety.

Hauk joins JLR with more than 20 years’ experience overseeing inspections, hazard analyses, audits and policy developments and implementations across many industries. After working for Taz/Roundup Well Servicing, Central Alberta Well Services and TH Oilfield Consulting in Alberta, he moved to Ontario to serve as a health, safety and environment (HSE) supervisor and co-ordinator for Graham Construction & Engineering for eight years and Eastern Construction for one.

JLR has created his new role to demonstrate its efforts to improve education, prevention and enforcement with respect to workplace health and safety.

“My role will be focused on developing and implementing programs and tools to consistently foster a safety culture across all projects and markets,” says Hauk. “I will work to keep JLR employees safe on-site and in the office by improving the quality of training and knowledge of participants working in various settings. My priority is to ensure everyone goes home safe.”