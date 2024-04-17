Hedgehog Technologies reorganizes leadership

Hedgehog Technologies, a consulting engineering firm with offices in Burnaby, B.C., and Calgary, has unveiled a strategic leadership reorganization.

The firm’s leadership team previously comprised: Michael Wrinch as founder, president and CEO; Younes Rashidi as vice-president (VP) of engineering operations; Janesa Charles as corporate controller; and Erin Martin-Serrano as director of business development.

Under the new leadership structure, Wrinch and Rashidi are now partners, Charles and Martin-Serrano keep their existing titles, Cale Boudreau is promoted to director of marketing, Matthew Keeler is promoted to electrical engineering manager and Gerhard Wilcke serves as mechanical engineering manager.

“This marks a significant milestone in Hedgehog’s 20-year legacy,” says Boudreau. “Our diverse team brings unique expertise to their respective departments, bringing higher accountability and specialized attention to meet our growth objectives.”