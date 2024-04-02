Canadian Consulting Engineer

GHD promotes global CEO

April 2, 2024
By CCE

Jim Giannopoulos

Photo ©Salty Dingo, courtesy GHD.

Consulting engineering firm GHD has promoted chartered professional engineer Jim Giannopoulos from Americas CEO to global CEO. He succeeds Ashley Wright, effective today.

Currently based in Melbourne, Australia, Giannopoulos joined GHD in 1993 as a chemical engineer in its water and wastewater technology group. He rose to executive general manager (EGM) for Canada and director before leading all operations across the Americas region in 2021.

“As I step into this role, I am excited by the opportunities for global growth and to provide innovative solutions to water, energy and community challenges,” he says. “It’s an honour to lead a strong, talented and collaborative team offering diverse services in different countries.”

The leadership transition—which was originally announced to shareholders and employees in December 2023—continues the 96-year-old, employee-owned company’s history of succession from within its operations. The firm comprises more than 11,000 professionals and 160 offices on five continents.

“It’s been an immense honour to contribute to help shape the next generation of leaders,” says Wright. “I leave GHD knowing it is in very capable hands.”

