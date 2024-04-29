CEA recognizes top projects from Alberta’s consulting engineers

Consulting Engineers of Alberta (CEA) held its 27th annual Showcase Awards Gala on Apr. 26 in Edmonton, presenting 13 awards of excellence and 12 awards of merit.

More than 70 of Alberta’s consulting engineering firms are members of CEA. A cross-section of these firms submitted 54 projects for consideration this year.

“These awards recognize the best-of-the-best in engineering design and innovation,” says CEA president Jason Maurer. “The winners this year reflect the exceptional minds in engineering who make a difference in the lives of all Albertans!”

The following are the winning projects, firms and their clients:

Building Engineering – Commercial

Award of Excellence: Ricochet Oil Corp Aquatic Centre (WSP for Town of Drayton Valley).

Award of Merit: Glenora Park Assisted Living and Respite Care Facility (Englobe for ONE Properties and REVOne Westmount).

Building Engineering – Institutional

Award of Excellence: Haskayne School of Business – Mathison Hall Expansion (Smith + Andersen for University of Calgary).

Award of Merit: Windermere Fire Station 31 (SMP Engineering for City of Edmonton).

Community Development

Award of Excellence: Downtown Flood Barrier and Public Realm Improvements, Eau Claire Plaza to Riverwalk (Klohn Crippen Berger for City of Calgary).

Award of Merit: Edmonton Community Health Hub North (Englobe for Jadecor Developments).

Community Outreach and In-House Initiatives

Award of Excellence: Inclusion & Diversity – A Culture of Belonging Where Everyone Can Thrive (GHD for GHD).

Award of Merit: GHD in the Community – Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup (GHD for GHD).

Environmental

Award of Excellence: Claystone Landfill Gas Quantification Program (GHD for Claystone Waste).

Award of Merit: Centre Street Gravel Bar Reshaping and Fish Habitat Restoration Project (WSP for City of Calgary).

Natural Resource Production

Award of Excellence: Travers Solar (Stantec for PCL Construction and Axium Infrastructure).

Project Management

Award of Excellence: Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant: Plant D Expansion (Stantec for City of Calgary).

Award of Merit: Confederation Way Sanitary Sewer Bypass (Associated Engineering for Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo).

Small Firm – Big Impact

Award of Excellence: Leslieville Wastewater MAGNA Biofilter Wetland System (MAGNA Engineering for Clearwater County).

Award of Merit: Edmonton Community Health Hub North (Englobe for Jadecor Developments).

Studies, Software and Special Services

Award of Excellence: Closing the Infrastructure Gap for First Nations (Associated Engineering for Assembly of First Nations).

Award of Merit: Geohazard Change Detection Research Project (Klohn Crippen Berger for Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors).

Sustainable Design

Award of Excellence: Northwest Inner City Upper Plateau Separation (Associated Engineering for City of Calgary).

Award of Merit: Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex (GHD for Evolve Power).

Transportation Infrastructure – Roads, interchanges, airports and mass transit

Award of Excellence: West Calgary Ring Road DB1 (AECOM for Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors).

Award of Merit: Tłı̨chǫ All-Season Road (Hatch for Peter Kiewit and Sons and Government of the Northwest Territories).

Transportation Infrastructure – Transportation Structures

Award of Excellence: Athabasca River Bridge on Hwy 813: Bridge Replacement on Active Landslide (COWI for Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors).

Award of Merit: Twinning of Stoney Trail over the Bow River in NW Calgary (Stantec for Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors).

Water Resources

Award of Excellence: Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant: Plant D Expansion (Stantec for City of Calgary).

Award of Merit: Cold Lake Fish Hatchery Upgrades (Stantec for Alberta Infrastructure).

CEA also presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for distinguished service to Herb Kuehne, P.Eng., previously president of the provincial association and member of the ACEC-Canada board; and the Harold L. Morrison Award (for young professionals) to Caityln Osz-Theriault, P.Eng., a low-carbon solutions specialist with Stantec.