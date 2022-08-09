AECOM appoints Calgary operations manager for buildings and places

Rod Conde has joined infrastructure consulting firm AECOM’s Calgary office as operations manager for its ‘buildings and places’ business.

Conde joins AECOM from Dialog, where he served for nearly eight years as an associate, handling contract administration and project management. He also previously worked for Jacobs, also in Calgary.

An architect with more than 22 years’ experience, Conde has worked on a variety of projects for local and international clients in the retail, industrial, residential and institutional sectors.

“Rod’s broad architectural and project management background ,across all phases of design and construction, is a great addition to our team,” says Walter Gaudet, senior vice-president (SVP) and lead of AECOM’s Canadian buildings and places business. “As our Calgary operations lead, he will provide strategic direction and leadership to drive growth in the Alberta market, to the benefit of our clients, partners, and employees.”