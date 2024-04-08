Brampton plans urban renewal project

The municipal government of Brampton, Ont., has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the city’s Heritage Theatre Block and municipally owned properties within the Southern Block, both within the city’s historic downtown core.

Located at 70 to 86 Main Street North, Heritage Theatre Block comprises the historic Heritage Theatre and three adjoining mixed-use commercial and residential buildings, which form a contiguous block at the southeast corner of Main Street North and Theatre Lane, which from the north signifies the arrival to Brampton’s historic downtown and the Four Corners.​ In February, city council voted to have the existing block demolished, as early as this fall.

The city is inviting developers to reimagine the properties, including those at the northeast quadrant of Main and Queen Streets, as part of a new urban renewal project to support downtown revitalization. The municipal government wants the properties to be transformed into a new landmark development, complementing Brampton’s Rose Theatre, Garden Square and Innovation District.

The aim is for the city’s Four Corners to become a hub of activity for residents and visitors, support economic vitality and feature additional arts, culture, restaurants, businesses, post-secondary education and housing.

Proponents are required to submit proposals to idp@brampton.ca by 2 pm ET on Apr. 30, 2024.