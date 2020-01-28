RFQ issued for Toronto and Brampton courthouse project

On Jan. 14, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the province’s ministry of the attorney general issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a consortium to design, build and finance the renovation of an Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) facility in Toronto (pictured below) and the second phase of an addition to the A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in nearby Brampton, Ont. (pictured above).

The RFQ is the first step in the process to select a team to deliver the project, which will (a) accommodate a new 30,400-sf regional bail centre at the Toronto site and (b) renovating 17,000 sf of the existing courthouse, fitting out 97,000 sf of remaining shelled floors of the addition, expanding underground parking by 11,400 sf and partially renovating 15,600 sf of an adjacent Land Registry building in Brampton.

Project teams’ submissions will be reviewed to compile a short list of those with the design/construction experience and financial capacity to deliver the project. Those teams will then be invited to respond to a request for proposals (RFP), which is expected to be released this spring.