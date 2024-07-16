AECOM to install wastewater monitoring software for Hamilton

Consulting engineering firm AECOM has won a competitive bid with Hamilton’s municipal government to install data monitoring software at 112 sites as part of the city’s wastewater quality management system (WWQMS).

The deployment, which will use Infinitii AI’s FlowWorks predictive analytics software to predict wastewater levels and flows from adverse weather conditions, represents the first of three phases. Phase one of the program implementation will involve flow monitoring at 60 sanitary sites and 52 combined sites throughout Hamilton. Phases 2 and 3 will involve two additional requests for proposals (RFPs).

“We are delighted with this latest win,” says Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of Infinitii AI, previously known as FlowWorks. “Our software already serves 6.6 million—or more than 90%—of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area’s (GTHA’s) population.”

The software will check flow monitoring status and set alarms through a single interface, aggregating many types of data from various sources.

Hamilton is one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities. Following $340 million in upgrades, the official opening of its Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is scheduled for November.