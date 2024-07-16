CIMA+ appoints VP of municipal and transportation design for Ontario

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has appointed Dale Dionne, P.Eng., to the newly created role of vice-president (VP) of municipal and transportation design for Ontario.

Currently based in Bowmanville, Ont., Dionne earned his Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) in civil engineering at University of Waterloo and MBA at University of Ottawa. He was most recently an executive with T.Y. Lin International before joining CIMA+ earlier this year as a regional strategic growth director.

In his new role, Dionne will spearhead strategic growth initiatives across Ontario, leading a newly merged, multidisciplinary team of professionals to address municipal and transportation design projects, including roads, bridges, highways, stormwater management and landscape architecture.

“Our vision is to serve larger customers more effectively by leveraging complementary skills,” Dionne explains. “We are positioning CIMA+ as the ‘go-to’ firm for complex and impactful projects. I am thrilled to take on this new role and work with the team.”

“Dale’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to expanding CIMA+’s presence and enhancing our service offerings in Ontario,” adds Karen Freund, the firm’s executive VP (EVP) for Ontario. “His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our communities and clients.”