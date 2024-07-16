Electrical engineer joins Hidi Group’s Ottawa office as principal

The Hidi Group, a consulting engineering firm headquartered in Toronto, has welcomed Guy-Olivier Mauzeroll, P.Eng., as principal (electrical) at its Ottawa office.

Mauzeroll has more than 20 years’ leadership experience in the construction industry, combining expertise in electrical engineering and project management. He began his career in 2000 as an intern at R.J. McKee Engineering and progressed at the company through 2022, rising to electrical project engineer, associate, senior associate and associate partner. Most recently, he was a senior project manager for Tiree.

His career has touched high-profile projects across Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., including the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data centre, Blackberry’s offices at 5050 Innovation Drive in Kanata, Brookfield Renewable Partners’ headquarters (HQ) and the reconstruction of Rideau Street. He has experience in electrical infrastructure, critical systems, power systems, fire alarm systems and energy-efficient solutions.

“We are excited to have Guy join our team and confident his contributions will be instrumental in our continued growth and success,” says Trevor Godinh, associate and marketing manager for The Hidi Group.