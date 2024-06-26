WSP promotes E&E sector leader

Consulting engineering firm WSP has promoted Corey McNair, P.Eng., to sector leader for Earth and the environment (E&E).

McNair has more than 15 years’ experience. He studied civil engineering at Ontario’s Western University before working for Bruce Power and EllisDon. He first joined WSP in 2019 as vice-president (VP) of major transportation projects and transitioned to senior VP (SVP) of the environment for Ontario and the Atlantic Provinces in 2021.

In his new role, effective June 29, McNair will be responsible for overseeing E&E operations across Canada, leading a team of more than 4,000 professionals.

“Corey has a proven track record of putting people first to drive growth, develop new markets and foster an engaging team culture,” says WSP’s president and CEO, Marie-Claude Dumas. “He played a key role over the last three years in the expansion of the E&E sector.”