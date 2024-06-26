JLR hires innovative energy market chief

Mark Salerno has joined consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) as innovative energy market chief.

Salerno has more than 30 years’ experience in architecture and construction, including 24 with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). He studied architecture at Toronto’s Ryerson University—now Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)—and the University at Buffalo and taught related courses as a professor at the Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology’s Centre for the Built Environment.

As president of Salerno Design Consultants, he provided design and construction management for sustainable residential buildings. He also implemented energy conservation measures as chief operating officer (COO) of Salerno Residential Rentals, which owned multi-unit apartment buildings, and served on the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) Greater Toronto Area (GTA) chapter’s executive board for five years.

Most recently, Salerno was project principal and national leader of sustainability and energy services for Sense Engineering.

“Mark is eager and has hit the ground running, seamlessly integrating himself into JLR,” says Saverio Parrotta, JLR’s president and CEO. “His impressive past experience is an asset to the growth of our innovative energy market.”

“I plan to enhance business development, identify high-potential opportunities and submarkets, develop a targeted marketing strategy aligned with these opportunities and engage staff across the organization in energy-related outreach,” says Salerno.