Filtration facility upgrades planned for B.C.’s Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant

The water source has been susceptible to quality issues caused by turbidity and algae.

British Columbia’s Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has awarded a contract to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to provide engineering services for the construction of a new filtration facility for the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant (MHWTP).

In this role, AECOM will deliver detailed design drawings, tendering, estimating, inspection monitoring, technology evaluation, contract administration, a start-up commissioning plan, a comprehensive facility operation and maintenance (O&M) manual, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and recommended site upgrades for the existing plant (water treatment process pictured).

The project comprises a new water filtration system, a new building for labs and control rooms and upgrades to waste stream handling, related piping and equipment and control systems. The upgrades are intended to improve redundancy in the system, increase access to clean drinking water and bolster the resiliency of the plant for the Greater Vernon community.

“As the RDNO embarks on one of the largest infrastructure projects it has ever undertaken, we are honoured to provide an experienced team with strong engineering resources, extensive technical knowledge and the ability to tailor innovative solutions,” says Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM for Canada.

In the past, Kalamalka Lake, the source treated by the MHWTP, has been susceptible to water quality issues caused by turbidity events and seasonal algae, which are expected to increase with climate change.